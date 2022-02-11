National

Cyril Ramaphosa and WHO’s Ghebreyesus discuss Africa’s role in fighting Covid-19

A British Medical Journal investigation has found BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the main vaccine supplied in SA, allegedly tried to undermine efforts by the WHO

11 February 2022 - 16:48 Tanya Farber
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at Genadendal in Cape Town on February 11 2022. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, at Genadendal in Cape Town on February 11 2022. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus to his official residence at Genadendal in Cape Town on Friday.

They met to discuss progress in making Africa self-sufficient in the production of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

The meeting followed a British Medical Journal (BMJ) investigation that found BioNTech, Pfizer’s partner on the main vaccine supplied in SA, allegedly tried to undermine those efforts by the WHO.

Ghebreyesus and the Belgian minister of development co-operation, Meryame Kitir, are on a two-day visit to vaccine-related sites around Cape Town.

Tedros met the president in his capacity as the AU Covid-19 champion and commended SA’s capability to improve vaccine equity at the global level, and to secure vaccines for Africa.

The visit focused specifically on the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub and other vaccination initiatives, including the mRNA Hub at Afrigen, genomic sequencing at the Biomedical Research Institute and the fill-and-finish facility at Biovac.

A statement by the presidency said Ramaphosa welcomed that as “an opportunity to profile the depth of intellectual and technological capacity on the African continent, and the integrity with which intellectual property is being leveraged to enable vaccine production in Africa”.

The issue of integrity with intellectual property (IP) is crucial, as the damning report in the BMJ on BioNTech said the company tried to undermine the WHO effort by claiming that IP rights were being infringed.

According to the BMJ, which said it had confidential files in its possession, BioNTech was positioning itself for a windfall if shipping containers could come to Africa from Europe, exploit the regulations while in the area, then ship vaccines back to Europe.

Covid-19 national state of disaster to end soon, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says this will be done soon after the government finalises legislation to manage the pandemic
National
21 hours ago

Africa’s special needs and circumstances need to be recognised globally, Ramaphosa tells AU

President calls for unity in addressing Africa's special requirements at COP27
National
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa steps up for the poor with grants ...
National
2.
Ronald Lamola rebukes ministers who ‘make a ...
National
3.
Tito Mboweni to bolster Goldman Sachs team
National
4.
Ramaphosa set to extend social relief grant in ...
National
5.
Transnet to allow private access to its network ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH | SA software company instrumental in expediting India’s vaccine rollout

Companies / Healthcare

Cyril Ramaphosa opens Patrick Soon-Shiong’s African vaccine headquarters

National

WHO urges African nations to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trials

National / Health

SA’s Shabir Madhi to lead first Covid-19 vaccine trial in Africa

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.