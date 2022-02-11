National Cutting red tape will enable billions in investments, Minerals Council says President Cyril Ramaphosa says a ‘red-tape team’ will work with relevant parties to unblock specific obstacles to investment and business growth B L Premium

The backlog in processing mining and prospecting rights that is hampering huge investments worth billions of rand into the struggling economy could soon be a thing of the past, after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a team led by mining guru Sipho Nkosi to cut bureaucratic red tape in government departments.

Nkosi is chair of the Small Business Institute and former CEO of mining giant Exxaro. He is the former president of the then Chamber of Mines of SA, now called Minerals Council SA (MCSA)...