Cutting red tape will enable billions in investments, Minerals Council says
President Cyril Ramaphosa says a ‘red-tape team’ will work with relevant parties to unblock specific obstacles to investment and business growth
11 February 2022 - 17:33
The backlog in processing mining and prospecting rights that is hampering huge investments worth billions of rand into the struggling economy could soon be a thing of the past, after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a team led by mining guru Sipho Nkosi to cut bureaucratic red tape in government departments.
Nkosi is chair of the Small Business Institute and former CEO of mining giant Exxaro. He is the former president of the then Chamber of Mines of SA, now called Minerals Council SA (MCSA)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now