WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his sixth state of the nation address

10 February 2022 - 18:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to extend the R350-a-month social relief grant beyond March as his government continues to weigh up the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG).

This is the president’s sixth state of the nation address (Sona) since he was elected state president in 2018.

Ramaphosa is also expected to announce that certain jobs will be reserved for South Africans in a bid to reverse high unemployment and burgeoning inequality, mostly affecting black citizens.

Poor service delivery and crumbling infrastructure are also likely to be key issues in the address.

Unions urge Ramaphosa to cut ‘austerity measures’

Cosatu and Saftu want the president to use state of the nation address to announce changes
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa may use BIG to shore up his support, says Michael Sachs

Rollout of income support may be needed for ANC win in 2024, says former head of budget office
National
2 days ago
