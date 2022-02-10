National INVESTMENT BANKING Tito Mboweni to bolster Goldman Sachs team The former finance minister will rejoin the global investment bank as a regional adviser, he resigned from parliament in January B L Premium

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni will rejoin Goldman Sachs as a regional adviser, adding the global investment bank to the portfolio of private sector posts he has been building since he resigned from parliament in January.

Mboweni, who spent eight years as a regional adviser to Goldman Sachs after he completed his decade-long term as Reserve Bank governor in 2010, was replaced by Enoch Godongwana as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle in August 2021...