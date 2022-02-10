INVESTMENT BANKING
Tito Mboweni to bolster Goldman Sachs team
The former finance minister will rejoin the global investment bank as a regional adviser, he resigned from parliament in January
10 February 2022 - 11:10
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni will rejoin Goldman Sachs as a regional adviser, adding the global investment bank to the portfolio of private sector posts he has been building since he resigned from parliament in January.
Mboweni, who spent eight years as a regional adviser to Goldman Sachs after he completed his decade-long term as Reserve Bank governor in 2010, was replaced by Enoch Godongwana as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle in August 2021...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now