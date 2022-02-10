National SA’s largest crude oil refinery to halt production in March Sapref, which is responsible for 35% of SA’s refinery capacity, will pause refinery operations by no later than the end of March 2022 B L Premium

SA’s largest crude oil refinery announced on Thursday that it will pause refinery operations for an indefinite period while a decision is made about the future of the plant.

Shell and BP SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref), which is responsible for 35% of the country’s refinery capacity, said in a statement that after consultation with the government, unions and employees it would implement a spending freeze and pause refinery operations by no later than the end of March. ..