National Ramaphosa set to extend social relief grant in Sona News on R350-a-month relief likely at state of the nation address after cabinet gives approval B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to extend the temporary social relief grant beyond March as the government weighs introducing a permanent basic income grant, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Ramaphosa is due to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Thursday — a day after a cabinet meeting decided against making any firm commitments about a basic income grant in the absence of a funding mechanism, according to the people...