National

Former Tongaat Hulett bosses set to appear in court over accounting scandal

10 February 2022 - 10:19
Former senior executives and managers of Tongaat Hulett are expected to appear in court on corruption charges on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former senior executives and managers of Tongaat Hulett are expected to appear in court on corruption charges on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED

At least seven former senior officials of Tongaat Hulett are set to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday in a huge fraud and corruption case.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed the officials were arrested on Wednesday.

In January, the JSE-listed sugar producer said it was claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.

This followed a damning 2019 PwC forensic investigation that found some senior executives at Tongaat had allegedly been part of inflating the group’s profits.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Shareholders move to block Tongaat Hulett rights offer

Consortium of investors tries to stop proposed takeover
Companies
1 week ago

Regulators approve Tongaat takeover waiver for Magister Investments

After offer to underwrite sugar producer’s rights issue there will be no requirement for a buyout in case of a majority
Companies
2 weeks ago

Tongaat sees sweeter future without heavy yoke of debt

Most shareholders vote in favour of rights issue despite minority-investor concerns about dilution
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa set to extend social relief grant in ...
National
2.
Dali Mpofu’s position on JSC under review
National
3.
Ramaphosa may use BIG to shore up his support, ...
National
4.
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing ...
National / Health
5.
Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new ...
National

Related Articles

Oceana suspends CFO Hajra Karrim pending probe

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Steinhoff turns to debt mountain after getting audit thumbs-up

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EOH shares plunge over hint at rights issue

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.