BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa extends Covid-19 social relief grants
R350 monthly payments have been extended to March 2023 and will be financed by R200bn windfall from higher commodity prices
10 February 2022 - 20:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to the aid of SA’s poor by extending the R350 monthly Covid-19 social relief of distress grant for a further year.
The extension, until March 2023, will cost the fiscus an estimated R50bn, which will be made possible by the mineral resources boom that will add a further R200bn to 2021/22 tax revenue target. Details will be provided by finance minister Enoch Godongwana when he tables the 2022/23 budget in the National Assembly on February 23...
