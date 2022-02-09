National

City of Tshwane says ‘no more power till you pay’ to SANDF navy office

The city says it is owed R3.19m in unpaid property rates by the offices

09 February 2022 - 14:24 Naledi Shange
Picture: 123RF/CITADELLE.
Picture: 123RF/CITADELLE.

City of Tshwane officials arrived at the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) navy offices on Wednesday to cut off the electricity supply because of more than R3m in allegedly unpaid property rates.

Posting photographs of the premises on Twitter, the city said it was owed R3.19m.

“When we say, ‘no fear, no favour’, we mean it,” the city tweeted, adding the slogan Tswane ya tima — Tshwane switches off.

TimesLIVE contacted SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa, who could not immediately comment, saying he was unaware of the move by the city. He said he would provide an update after making inquiries.

The city is embarking on an “aggressive revenue collection” drive aimed at clawing back R17bn owed by customers.

It said the huge debt affected its capacity for service delivery.

Giving a breakdown of the debt, the city said residents owed R8bn, businesses R4bn, and the government and embassies R5bn for rates, water or electricity.

Other than the SANDF premises, the city has also cut off power to Morning Star Express Hotel, alleging it has an outstanding bill of more than R500,000.

SA’s cash-strapped army lumbers into war

The reality of defence budget cuts were brought home with the deployment of SA troops to a war zone in Mozambique
News & Fox
6 months ago

Cash-strapped SA needs a lean and mean defence force

To remain effective, the SANDF needs to focus on near-term threats and risks while maintaining capabilities at core levels
Opinion
10 months ago

SA death in Mozambican attack lays bare neglect of defence force

Underfunded SANDF cannot maintain the already inadequate capabilities set out in the 1998 defence review
Opinion
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa may use BIG to shore up his support, ...
National
2.
Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new ...
National
3.
Dali Mpofu’s position on JSC under review
National
4.
Bain tells whistle-blower Athol Williams to cool ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa puts old hand Mminele in charge of ...
National

Related Articles

Rand Water power failure affects large parts of Tshwane

National

Black lawyers cry foul over Eskom’s legal tender

National

Eskom halts load-shedding ahead of schedule as capacity recovers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.