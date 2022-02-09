National Citrus growers urge Ramaphosa to deal with ports crisis B L Premium

SA’s citrus industry has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his state of the nation address on Thursday to provide a clear plan for tackling the problems at ports, which pose a serious threat to the upcoming export season.

SA is the second-largest global exporter of citrus after Spain. The local citrus industry exports to more than 100 countries, generating about R25bn annually and supporting 120,000 jobs. ..