Citrus growers urge Ramaphosa to deal with ports crisis
09 February 2022 - 18:30
SA’s citrus industry has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his state of the nation address on Thursday to provide a clear plan for tackling the problems at ports, which pose a serious threat to the upcoming export season.
SA is the second-largest global exporter of citrus after Spain. The local citrus industry exports to more than 100 countries, generating about R25bn annually and supporting 120,000 jobs. ..
