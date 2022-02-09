National Business-person Sandile Zungu pulls out of ANC leadership race in KwaZulu-Natal B L Premium

As the race for nominations ahead of the ANC’s provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal in March intensifies, business-person and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu has pulled out of the race.

Insiders say his decision points to fierce jockeying for positions within the ANC in the province and the possibility that things could get messy. ..