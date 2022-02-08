State of the nation address to cost R4m as government says no to virtual event

Parliament has set aside R4m for the 2022 state of the nation address (Sona) scheduled to take place on Thursday, the evening of the 32nd anniversary of late president Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

The annual address setting out government’s plans for the year will be the sixth to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

After the president’s address, the two houses of parliament will debate it on February 14-15, and the president will reply on February 16.

In 2021, the event took place without the usual glitz and glamour and was attended only by a handful of people due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time, it was held as a hybrid session and cost just more than R100,000, saving the country millions.

This year it will also be a hybrid affair but for the first time will be held outside the parliamentary precinct, at the Cape Town City Hall after blaze destroyed some parliamentary buildings.

A total of 298 MPs will be seated in the chamber, while a limited number of representatives of other arms of state, spheres of government, dignitaries and media will be allowed in the gallery.

The millions set aside are expected to go towards revamping the city hall, where Mandela addressed thousands of South Africans for the first time after spending 27 years in prison, according to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

“The city hall is a place where we have to invest wall-to-wall in broadcast, ICT, catering, furniture and interpretation facilities. We have put aside — and this is a budget estimate — R4m and that includes the debates until the response from the president. On the day itself, we are anticipating an expenditure of about R1.2m,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the decision to host the event at the city hall had not been easy.

“The devastating fire has thrown the preparations for the Sona into uncharted waters. The 11th-hour change in venue has caused a serious setback in planning and preparations, which ordinarily begin several months in advance.”

Asked what necessitated the event to be held physically, Mapisa-Nqakula said it was a collective political decision that MPs felt strongly about.

“The burning of parliamentary buildings sent a very bad message and bad vibe to the country. If that act was meant to disrupt the workings of parliament it was important for us to take a political decision that no burning of a parliamentary building, no amount of sabotage will distract us holding the Sona, precisely because this is a very important event on the calendar of the country,” she said.

“It was a political decision, concisely taken, well-debated and agreed that it is important for South Africans to have an appreciation that whatever the circumstances, our work will not be distracted by what has happened.”

Dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and former speakers of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, Max Sisulu and Dr Frene Ginwala.

Mapisa-Nqakula said it was all systems go.

“We can confidently say we are ready to host this important event. With crises come opportunities, and we hope this event will go down in history as another proud moment for our nation, notwithstanding the circumstances under which it is being held.”

The chair of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, said no disruptions were expected ahead of the event.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) had put in place measures to ensure the safe and secure delivery of the speech, he said.

“Security forces have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure the Sona takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and after. To this end, the Natjoints is calling for co-operation from the public, including those who will be in attendance and spectators,” said spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

“Any action aimed at disrupting the Sona or intentionally contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law.”