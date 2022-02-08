National

Rand Water power failure affects large parts of Tshwane

08 February 2022 - 11:00 Shonisani Tshikalange
Parts of Tshwane have been hit by dwindling water supplies. Picture: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
Parts of Tshwane have been hit by dwindling water supplies. Picture: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Several parts of Tshwane were affected by water supply problems on Tuesday due to a power failure at a Rand Water booster station.

The city said it was notified by Rand Water on Sunday that its Mapleton booster station had a power supply failure.

“The station is supplied from a City of Ekurhuleni substation fed from the Eskom grid. The incident affected the Vlakfontein reservoir that supplies the city,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said Rand Water confirmed on Monday that repairs to the transformer were unsuccessful. “As a result, their Mapleton booster station remains on 58% pumping capacity until further notice.”

He said this had resulted in declining levels of water at two Rand Water reservoirs, Selcourt and Bronberg.

Reservoirs and areas that may be affected include Garsfontein reservoir, Queenswood reservoir, Waterkloof Ridge and Erasmusrand.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience caused. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this period,” said Bokaba.

Advisory body says Cyril Ramaphosa must fix power problems to fix SA

The government must ensure that Nersa does not stand in the way of private firms building their own facilities of as much as 100MW capacity
News
1 week ago

Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of Ramaphosa's speech

Eskom implements the first outage of 2022 to prevent ‘catastrophic blackout’
National
5 days ago

Clanwilliam Dam delays put R2bn of investment on hold

The completion date for the raising of the dam wall has been pushed back again
National
2 weeks ago
