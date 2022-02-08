National No provision for by-elections for independent candidates in bill The Electoral Amendment Bill provides for the election of independent candidates in line with a Constitutional Court ruling B L Premium

The bill on electoral reform prepared by the department of home affairs to allow for the election of independent candidates to provincial legislatures and the National Assembly, does not provide for by-elections in the event that an independent candidate resigns or dies.

MPs expressed concern on Tuesday that without a by-election, constituencies that elect independents would be left without a political representative, possibly for years before the next national and provincial election. Political parties are able to fill vacancies as and when they arise...