No provision for by-elections for independent candidates in bill
The Electoral Amendment Bill provides for the election of independent candidates in line with a Constitutional Court ruling
08 February 2022 - 16:51
The bill on electoral reform prepared by the department of home affairs to allow for the election of independent candidates to provincial legislatures and the National Assembly, does not provide for by-elections in the event that an independent candidate resigns or dies.
MPs expressed concern on Tuesday that without a by-election, constituencies that elect independents would be left without a political representative, possibly for years before the next national and provincial election. Political parties are able to fill vacancies as and when they arise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now