National Land Bank CEO to step down amid 'aggressive' turnaround

The Land Bank, the biggest lender to the farming sector, on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, Ayanda Kanana, after almost two years in the job, as it seeks to accelerate its turnaround and move from its default.

The government-owned development bank said that another one of its executive managers, Litha Magingxa, was also leaving. Kanana had joined the company in March 2020, and has overseen a repayment of R11.4bn to creditors in 2021, resulting in a 28% reduction of the debt. His notice period will run until the end of April. The lender, whose full name is the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of SA, went into default in April 2020, missing an interest payment on notes that were issued as part of a R50bn bond issuance...