Business groups call for Ramaphosa to implement Zondo’s recommendations
The president must send a clear message that lawlessness will no longer be tolerated
08 February 2022 - 17:21
Ahead of Thursday’s state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, business organisations have called for the government to expedite the implementation of the recommendations of the Zondo commission.
This will assure investors that the government has the capacity and will to prosecute and uphold law and order, says Business Unity SA’s Cas Coovadia. ..
