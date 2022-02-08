National BIG will take ‘political courage’ to push through, says Michael Sachs B L Premium

A permanent basic income grant (BIG) may weaken the credibility of fiscal policy, but it may also have positive spin-offs for the economy while being impossible for President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid.

That’s according to Michael Sachs, Wits University associate professor and a former head of the budget office at the National Treasury, who used a paper published on Tuesday — two days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address (Sona) — to highlight the risks that could come with the policy, and the sacrifices that are needed if it is to be sustainable. ..