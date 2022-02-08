BIG will take ‘political courage’ to push through, says Michael Sachs
08 February 2022 - 18:12
A permanent basic income grant (BIG) may weaken the credibility of fiscal policy, but it may also have positive spin-offs for the economy while being impossible for President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid.
That’s according to Michael Sachs, Wits University associate professor and a former head of the budget office at the National Treasury, who used a paper published on Tuesday — two days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address (Sona) — to highlight the risks that could come with the policy, and the sacrifices that are needed if it is to be sustainable. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now