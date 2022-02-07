state of the nation address
Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow for foreigners
Tripartite alliance has discussed excluding foreign nationals from some local markets
07 February 2022 - 06:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce in his state of the nation address this week that jobs in some sectors of the economy will soon be reserved for SA citizens, in a bid to reverse high unemployment and increasing inequality.
This is one of the proposals on which the cabinet is expected to decide this week, ahead of the address, which Ramaphosa will present to parliament on Thursday evening...
