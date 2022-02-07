National state of the nation address Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow for foreigners Tripartite alliance has discussed excluding foreign nationals from some local markets B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce in his state of the nation address this week that jobs in some sectors of the economy will soon be reserved for SA citizens, in a bid to reverse high unemployment and increasing inequality.

This is one of the proposals on which the cabinet is expected to decide this week, ahead of the address, which Ramaphosa will present to parliament on Thursday evening...