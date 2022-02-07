National

Load-shedding: blink and its back

Eskom has warned that load-shedding could be extended beyond Tuesday morning should further breakdowns occur

07 February 2022 - 16:18 Denene Erasmus
Picture: 123RF/BEERCRAFTER
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented on Monday from 9pm until 5am on Tuesday morning, according to Eskom. The power utility also warned of the likelihood that load-shedding could be extended beyond Tuesday morning should further breakdowns occur.

After five days of load-shedding last week Eskom announced an early end to the power interruptions on Sunday night, but on Monday it said that breakdowns that had occurred since midnight had forced it to again move the country to stage 2 load-shedding.

Generation units had broken down at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations and there had been delays in bringing a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations back on load since last week.

By Monday afternoon total breakdowns amounted to 16,261MW. Last week, when Eskom had to implement stage 2 load-shedding, total unplanned outages amounted to 15,000MW.

