ANC factional battles leading to social instability, report on July violence finds
The report by the expert panel appointed by Ramaphosa in August last year was released by the presidency on Monday
07 February 2022 - 13:58
Factional battles in the ANC have become a serious source of instability in the country, an expert panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe the looting and violence that racked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July has concluded.
The ANC is racked by internal battles with those supporting the radical economic transformation faction — which backs former President Jacob Zuma — opposed to Ramaphosa’s leadership. It was the imprisonment of Zuma that sparked the looting and violence which is estimated to have caused R50bn worth of damage. These battles have intensified ahead of the ANC’s conference in December...
