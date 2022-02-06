National Sugar consumption in 2022 may not reach targeted outcome A 300,000 tonne increase in local consumption of sugar, as detailed in the industry master plan, might be too tough a challenge B L Premium

Local industrial and commercial sugar consumers have committed to take up 300,000 more tonnes of locally produced sugar in the 2022/2023 year than previously but the outlook for this looks is uncertain, says SA Sugar Association (Sasa) commercial director Judith Wilson.

The commitment was made in terms of the sugar industry master plan thrashed out in 2020 between Sasa — which represents cane growers, millers and the industry — and commerce...