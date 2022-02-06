Maya wins the JSC's stamp of approval for chief justice

Mandisa Maya, head of the appeals court, has won the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nod for chief justice.

On Saturday night, the JSC named Maya as its preferred candidate for the position of chief justice, the most senior judge in the country.

During a briefing on Saturday night, JSC spokesperson Doris Tshepe said the commission would submit a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on its recommendation, which will include details of its discussions behind closed doors, and what the commission found distinguished Maya for the post.

“The Constitution is very clear that the JSC is making a recommendation,” said fellow JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu, who is a senior advocate and a commissioner. The JSC's recommendation does not compel the president to make Maya the head of the judiciary. That said, the body’s choice after a very public interview contest including interviews addled with controversy and potential malpractice, places pressure on Ramaphosa to choose her.

Mpofu said the JSC’s recommendation that Ramaphosa appoint Maya was the result of extensive deliberation. “What made our task difficult was exactly that the candidates were all of a high quality and the uniqueness of the process, which was also unprecedented,” he said.

Section 174(3) of the Constitution prescribes the process for appointing the country’s judicial chief. It stipulates the president “after consulting the JSC and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly” appoints the chief justice.

Once the president has consulted with leaders of political parties in parliament, and if he agrees with the JSC’s recommendation, then Maya will become the first female chief justice in SA in almost 30 years of constitutional democracy.

The JSC’s deliberations over who to recommend for the top judge job took all of Saturday, with the private sitting running for almost ten hours, with breaks. SA has been without a chief justice since October when Mogoeng Mogoeng retired, after taking long leave in May.

This week’s interviews with Ramaphosa’s four preferred candidates reflected ongoing weaknesses in the JSC’s processes. Questions posed, including one from Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi, showed the body had not determined in a pre-interview meeting on Monday whether it planned to send Ramphosa the pros and cons of each candidate and, or forward one or two names.

The lengthiest interview of the week took place on Friday, running for almost 12 hours and seemingly at risk of collapsing in its more heated moments. The fourth interviewee, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, was quizzed by EFF leader Julius Malema about two meetings with former president Jacob Zuma in hotel rooms.

In one, said Zondo, he raised his concerns with Zuma about Malema’s remarks in 2008 when Malema, as then ANC Youth League president, said he would “kill for Zuma” who was ANC president and not a member of the cabinet.

As, noted Zondo, Zuma did not take issue with the remark or publicly reprimand Malema, Zondo said he had — as a concerned citizen — raised with the politician his worry about potential bloodshed following Malema’s public proclamation.

At the time, the comment stoked outrage. The league held a media briefing to do damage control and Malema insisted people were trying to distort and sensationalise “the whole issue of the killing” when the remark reflected “love and passion” for the ANC’s leader. Malema pressed Zondo on the nature of the second meeting with Zuma in a hotel room, the details of which Zondo insisted he could not recall.

The judiciary’s acting leader was further grilled on his role as chair of the state capture inquiry. His appointment of acting justices in the apex court, and details of a November 2021 letter from justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola were also topics of contention.

Lamola wrote to Zondo about appointing judges president to act in the apex court, and named Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo outright. Zondo replied he had invited Mlambo before, who declined the offer to act on the Constitutional Court bench.

While the minister read a section of the constitution, which allows the president to delegate authority to a minister to appoint acting judges in the Constitutional Court, that a minister had written to the acting chief justice naming a specific judge as a candidate to sit on the bench raised alarm.

By the end of Friday’s protracted sitting, Zondo thanked the JSC and said — whatever the outcome he would never again appear before the JSC as an interviewee.

Following the interview, the chair of the process, judge Xola Petse, read a letter written to the JSC and circulated among commissioners that morning. Associate professor in Rhodes University’s law department Helena Kruuse wrote to the JSC raising concerns the process was vulnerable to review.

Kruuse advised the chair to admonish the commissioners and rerun the process on account of sexist questions posed to Maya and the discussion of unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against Mlambo that emerged in the run-up to the interviews. On learning the press and non-government organisation observers were still present, Petse said the letter was not meant for public airing. The following day, the JSC’s spokesperson dismissed it.

“It really is insignificant because it is probably one of hundreds of thousands of letters or tweets,” said Mpofu.

Ramaphosa had not as at Saturday night indicated when he would announce his final decision, and no timeline is stipulated in the Constitution.

