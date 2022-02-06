National JSC choice of Mandisa Maya for chief justice creates quandary for Ramaphosa Judicial Service Commission recommends the head of the SA’s appeals court for top judge, with the final decision up to President Cyril Ramaphosa B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is still waiting for a formal report from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommending Mandisa Maya as its choice for SA’s next chief justice. But the president will have to decide whether to back the commission’s candidate or choose another, in the face of a possible legal challenge to the process.

The JSC announced on Saturday evening that it had opted for Maya, who is president of the Supreme Court of Appeals and would be SA’s first female chief justice if she were to be appointed. This came after a week of interviews with four chief justice hopefuls that was blighted by controversy, including claims of an unsubstantiated smear campaign and complaints of sexist questions...