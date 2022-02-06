Eskom halts load-shedding ahead of schedule as capacity recovers
06 February 2022 - 22:41
Eskom suspended load-shedding at 9pm on Sunday.
The power utility tweeted that it was pleased to announce that load-shedding would be suspended due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity.
Eskom is pleased to announce that #Loadshedding will be suspended from 21:00 tonight due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity. A statement will follow shortly.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 6, 2022
On Friday, after “an improvement in the generation capacity, together with the traditionally reduced weekend demand”, load-shedding was reduced to stage 1.
Before Sunday’s announcement, stage 1 was expected to end at 5am on Monday.
