National

Eskom halts load-shedding ahead of schedule as capacity recovers

Eskom halts load-shedding ahead of schedule as capacity recovers

06 February 2022 - 22:41 Nivashni Nair
Prior to Sunday's announcement, stage 1 was expected to end at 5am on Monday.
Prior to Sunday's announcement, stage 1 was expected to end at 5am on Monday.
Image: Bloomberg

Eskom suspended load-shedding at 9pm on Sunday.

The power utility tweeted that it was pleased to announce that load-shedding would be suspended due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity. 

On Friday, after “an improvement in the generation capacity, together with the traditionally reduced weekend demand”, load-shedding was reduced to stage 1.

Before Sunday’s announcement, stage 1 was expected to end at 5am on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding down to Stage 1 with Kusile back in service

Eskom said load-shedding would be reduced to Stage 1 from 9pm Friday night until 5am on Monday
National
2 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Ramaphosa should crank up action over energy supply

Despite the Risk Mitigation IPP Procurement Programme running behind schedule, it has been delayed again
Opinion
6 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom sheds light on the state of the power grid

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
National
4 days ago

Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of Ramaphosa’s speech

Eskom implements the first outage of 2022 to prevent ‘catastrophic blackout’
National
4 days ago

Trouble at Kusile darkens hope of early end to load-shedding

Power station in Mpumalanga has not delivered any power to the grid since the weekend
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Raymond Zondo seemed out of touch with the ...
National
2.
Maya wins the JSC’s stamp of approval for chief ...
National
3.
Labour court dismisses bid to stop mandatory ...
National
4.
Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA ...
National
5.
WesBank faces hefty R120m fine if found guilty of ...
National

Related Articles

Moody’s maintains its negative outlook on SA’s banking sector

Economy

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Forget BIG, Ramaphosa can achieve more by thinking small

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom announces stage 2 load-shedding

National

Government must talk less and do more, says Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse

Companies / Property

PETER BRUCE: Great idea, Gwede, for 1990, but now we need to think of 2022

Opinion / Columnists

Government’s R172bn fossil fuel subsidy at odds with climate ambitions

National

Delivery of emergency power delayed yet again

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.