Cash-strapped Denel seeks further state funding
The government decision on whether to allocate more funding to Denel will be known in the budget
06 February 2022 - 19:39
The decision on whether state-owned arms manufacturer Denel will receive additional state funding will be announced in the upcoming budget, the National Treasury says.
The request for additional state assistance comes as the firm battles through a liquidity crunch, which caused it to miss payments on its loans at the end of January as well as the suspension of its bonds by the JSE last Wednesday due to the failure of the firm to timeously submit annual financial statements in line with JSE requirements...
