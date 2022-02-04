Lindiwe Sisulu to appear before ANC integrity commission

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu will appear before the ANC integrity commission over her recent opinion piece criticising the judiciary and the constitution.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile confirmed Sisulu will go before the commission in the coming days.

This comes after reports that Sisulu came under fire at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting in January, where ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom was said to have led the charge for her to appear before the commission for her comments and for implying President Cyril Ramaphosa had lied about the outcome of their meeting.

Ramaphosa had said Sisulu had undertaken to apologise for her controversial remarks about the judiciary.

Mashatile said the ANC top six met Sisulu this week where it was agreed she should explain herself to Deputy President David Mabuza. He confirmed she would also be appearing before the integrity commission.

“The officials of the ANC met minister Sisulu on Monday. There’s another meeting that is going to take place between her and the deputy president. I have been informed the integrity commission has called her. I don’t know when she is appearing before them but she will be doing so,” Mashatile said.

He said Sisulu explained what transpired when she allegedly said the president was lying.

“Minister Sisulu explained to the leadership of the ANC what was happening. We had engagements with her and we want to keep it that way. We have asked her to see the deputy president. There are certain things she will explain to him and they will report to us,” Mashatile said.

The Sunday Times reported the NEC meeting heard stern calls for Ramaphosa to take action against Sisulu in the government over and above her appearing before the integrity commission.

“We made it very clear to the president that she has crossed the line, and also she called the president a liar, so action must be taken against her in government,” an NEC member said after the meeting.

“She serves in cabinet at the behest of the president. It’s not the ANC that appointed her but the president. He doesn’t bring a list of ministers to the NEC and say, ‘I want to appoint so and so.’ We said he must take action. Let him decide what action he takes.

“This matter does not deserve any leniency because the minister dares you as the president. Like in any employment [relationship], if you challenge your boss, the boss will tell you to pack your things and go because he’s the boss. He’s the one in charge.”