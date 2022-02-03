Trouble at Kusile darkens hope of early end to load-shedding
Kusile has not delivered any power to the grid since the weekend
03 February 2022 - 15:57
Eskom is struggling to bring the three commercial units at its Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga back on load. Eskom executives confirmed on Thursday that Kusile had not delivered any power to the grid since the weekend.
While progress has been made in replenishing emergency pumped storage and diesel reserves, Eskom still expects stage 2 load-shedding to continue until Monday morning. ..
