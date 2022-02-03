National

Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct

Zondo implicated Bain in misconduct related to work it did for the SA Revenue Service

03 February 2022 - 11:49 S'THEMBILE CELE
UPDATED 03 February 2022 - 19:51
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: BLOOMBERG
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The UK government plans to ask global consultancy Bain & Co about findings of the state capture commission report released in January by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo released part one of the report last month implicating Bain in misconduct related to work it did for the SA Revenue Service.

“The cabinet office will shortly be writing to the company and engaging with them to better understand the status of the findings in the report and seek appropriate assurances to the government,” Stephen Barclay, the minister for the office, said in a written response this week to a January 5 letter from MP Peter Hain.  

In the letter, Hain asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to freeze all government contracts with Bain while SA prosecutors try to recoup money paid to the Boston-based company under its contract with the tax agency. 

“I am aware of the seriousness of the situation,” Johnson said in a January 28 response to Hain, in which he undertook to get the cabinet office to urgently look into the matter. “Corruption has the ability to erode trust and undermine public confidence and it should rightly be challenged,” Johnson said.

Bain has denied wilfully facilitating or being party to corruption in SA. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by email on Thursday morning.

Barclay assured Hain that Bain is currently not a strategic supplier to the UK government or doing any substantial work for it. Hain is a peer for the opposition Labour Party and a former cabinet minister.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit bloomberg.com

TRACEY DAVIES: Bain and the business of influence

Corporate lobbying will remain a threat to the public interest as long as it's allowed behind closed doors
Opinion
15 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: SOEs, and a 1% whistle-blower levy

During the state capture years, the well-resourced law firms, auditors and banks employed by the SOEs should surely have spotted that something was ...
Opinion
15 hours ago

NICOLE FRITZ: No surprise blue-chip villains play good guys in McKinsey’s fictions

They've paid back money but they're not entitled to escape the law
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency ...
National
2.
Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA ...
National
3.
Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of ...
National
4.
Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice ...
National
5.
Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Telkom probe: the long arm of the law or just malice?

Opinion / Editorials

Elliott and Vista join up in $13bn offer for software maker Citrix

News

LETTER: White-controlled firms get off easy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.