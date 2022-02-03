National

Competition body wants WesBank, TFS and FirstRand fined 10% of turnover

‘WesBank and TFS entered into an agreement to divide markets by allocating customers or suppliers in the market for the provision of vehicle finance’

03 February 2022 - 13:29 TimesLIVE
FNB at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
FNB at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The Competition Commission has referred motor vehicle finance institutions FirstRand Bank, WesBank and Toyota Financial Services SA (TFS) to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said FirstRand, through its WesBank division, and TFS were supposed to compete in the provision of vehicle finance services. However, he said, a commission investigation “revealed that WesBank and TFS entered into an agreement to divide markets by allocating customers or suppliers in the market for the provision of vehicle finance”.

The agreement allegedly includes clauses prohibiting WesBank from offering vehicle finance to customers seeking to purchase vehicles at authorised Toyota dealerships.

“The agreement identifies the vehicle that WesBank is prohibited from financing, and these are the ‘new’ Toyota, Lexus and Hino vehicles, and any ‘used’ vehicles sold through any authorised Toyota dealership, except McCarthy Group,” Makunga said.

The commission said this arrangement would constitute market division.

“This type of collusive conduct is harmful to the consumers as it deprives them of the benefits which arise from competition. Such agreements are inherently inimical to competition and the commission has asked the tribunal to fine the companies 10% of their turnover.”

In response, WesBank said it noted that the Competition Commission had referred a complaint against WesBank to the Competition Tribunal for adjudication.

“WesBank is reviewing the basis for the referral and will follow appropriate due process in all further engagements with the Competition Commission,” said Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank Motor.

FNB sets its sights on the 27-million who earn less than R450,000

FNB’s big push into entry banking appears to be a strategy to slow Capitec’s relentless growth
Companies
1 day ago

FirstRand earnings jump but pandemic’s effects loom large

Africa's biggest bank by market value delivered a 54% jump in normalised earnings, but is still not yet at its pre-Covid-19 earnings levels
Companies
4 months ago

FNB’s eBucks Rewards comes tops at the SA Loyalty Awards — for the third year running

SPONSORED | The bank won the Best Programme of the Year (financial services) and Most Innovative Use of Technology awards
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Aaron Motsoaledi moves to close residency ...
National
2.
Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA ...
National
3.
Hopes of progress at Eskom dim ahead of ...
National
4.
Gupta-linked officials arrested over R38m invoice ...
National
5.
Zondo rips into role of Gwede Mantashe in state ...
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Companies

FNB is the leading bank among Africa's Most Valuable Brands

Companies / Financial Services

Capitec co-founder and CFO to retire in June

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.