Stage 2 load-shedding back due to maintenance backlog
02 February 2022 - 20:59
Less than a week after telling the public that it has made strides and reached key milestones in its plan to operational recovery Eskom was forced to implement the first load-shedding for the year on Wednesday to prevent what it called a “catastrophic blackout”.
Stage 2 load-shedding, under which 2,000MW is removed from the grid, is expected to continue until 5am on Monday, just days before President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the state of the nation address in Cape Town...
