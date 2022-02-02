Nehawu drags ANC to labour court over unpaid salaries

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) confirmed on Wednesday it has taken the ANC to the labour court over unpaid salaries.

Union members are also on strike to demand their pay from the government, whose financial difficulties for the past two years have resulted in a huge backlog of unpaid salaries.

Nehawu is a member of the Cosatu union federation that is in alliance with the ANC. Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi is also a member of the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC).

“We fully support the struggles waged by our members and staff of the ANC in their fight for improved conditions of service,” said Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha.

“These workers are going through a sad and traumatising period as a direct result of failures of the ANC to honour and fulfil its contractual obligations entered into ... for the payment of salaries on time, non-contribution/payment to the provident fund, contribution to Unemployment Insurance Fund and, at worst, no salary increment for the past three years.”