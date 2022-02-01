Zondo details how Guptas manipulated lucrative Denel contracts
Report finds state-owned arms manufacturer was captured by the Guptas with help of former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and family associate Salim Essa
01 February 2022 - 18:18
The Gupta family, acting with their associate Salim Essa and former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, were central to the capture and deterioration of beleaguered state-owned arms manufacturer Denel, the Zondo report into state capture has found.
The damning report found that the backhanded purchase of armoured steel plate company VR Laser by the Guptas was for the sole intention of capturing Denel by channelling the firm’s contracts to the company. In this way, VR laser would be the sole supplier of Denel’s requirements of “complex engineering systems at fixed tariffs for a period of ten years”. ..
