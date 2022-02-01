National Raymond Zondo finds Malusi Gigaba should be investigated for payments received from Guptas The acting chief justice has handed over two of three parts of the state capture report B L Premium

In the most damning finding yet, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba be investigated for corruption in connection with alleged cash payments he received at the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound.

The Guptas are business associates of former President Jacob Zuma, and are alleged to have benefited from state capture...