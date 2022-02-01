Raymond Zondo finds Malusi Gigaba should be investigated for payments received from Guptas
The acting chief justice has handed over two of three parts of the state capture report
01 February 2022 - 17:17
In the most damning finding yet, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended that former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba be investigated for corruption in connection with alleged cash payments he received at the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound.
The Guptas are business associates of former President Jacob Zuma, and are alleged to have benefited from state capture...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now