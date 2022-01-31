National Tito Mboweni retires from public office, joins property company Accelerate as chair Mboweni returned to government after Nhlanhla Nene quit as finance minister in October 2018

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has resigned from parliament, almost six months since he was removed from the national executive in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s past cabinet reshuffle.

Hours after the end of his political career was confirmed, property fund company Accelerate issued a statement saying he had been appointed as an independent non-executive director and chair...