Herman Mashaba quits as Joburg counsellor to better fight the ANC

The ActionSA leader says ‘ the important work of expanding ActionSA will require constant travelling to set up structures across the country’

31 January 2022 - 16:12 Nonkululeko Njilo
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a councillor in the City of Joburg. File picture: VELI NHLAPHO.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a Johannesburg city councillor.

On Monday, Mashaba said he made the decision to allow him to focus on growing the party’s footprint across SA’s nine provinces before the 2024 provincial and national elections.

“I have consulted my caucus and the senate of ActionSA and there is agreement that my time must be spent leading the campaign to grow ActionSA to mount a challenge to the ANC in 2024.

“The important work of expanding ActionSA will require constant travelling to set up structures across the country and my council seat should be filled by someone who is available to the needs of the residents of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.

The city is run by a DA-led multiparty government, with ActionSA firmly in the mix.

Mashaba said his plan after the November 1 local government elections was to oversee the early stages of getting the party established in the council, which has experienced a number of disruptions.

Despite the disruptions, the party was able to secure four section 79 chairperson positions in the council.

“I am pleased to see the calibre of the individuals we put forward as councillors, members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) and section 79 committee chairpersons.

“Now that ActionSA’s caucus is settled and our MMCs are pursuing programmes of service delivery in Johannesburg, it is time for me to step back and allow someone else the opportunity to gain local government experience.”

Mashaba assured the city’s residents of his commitment to service delivery.

“I assure the residents of Johannesburg that I remain a resident myself and am deeply invested in the ability of the multiparty coalition to deliver effectively to all communities. As the president of ActionSA I will apply myself in the multiparty coalition to ensure stable and effective government that places the needs of residents first.”

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi says DA ‘baggage’ is reason he jumped ship

The former DA mayor joined Herman Mashaba’s movement a month after resigning from the DA, saying he wants to realign SA politics
1 week ago

Does DA-led coalition have what it takes to revive Joburg’s CBD?

In some parts of the inner city there is no evidence of the government policing businesses, directing trade and collecting taxes
3 days ago

MICHAEL CARDO: EFF perpetrates workplace terrorism as foreign nationals are scapegoated again

The idea that EFF leader Julius Malema has the right to impose his will on any employer — armed like an apartheid-era labour inspector — is both ...
1 week ago
