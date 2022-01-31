Herman Mashaba quits as Joburg counsellor to better fight the ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a Johannesburg city councillor.

On Monday, Mashaba said he made the decision to allow him to focus on growing the party’s footprint across SA’s nine provinces before the 2024 provincial and national elections.

“I have consulted my caucus and the senate of ActionSA and there is agreement that my time must be spent leading the campaign to grow ActionSA to mount a challenge to the ANC in 2024.

“The important work of expanding ActionSA will require constant travelling to set up structures across the country and my council seat should be filled by someone who is available to the needs of the residents of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.

The city is run by a DA-led multiparty government, with ActionSA firmly in the mix.

Mashaba said his plan after the November 1 local government elections was to oversee the early stages of getting the party established in the council, which has experienced a number of disruptions.

Despite the disruptions, the party was able to secure four section 79 chairperson positions in the council.

“I am pleased to see the calibre of the individuals we put forward as councillors, members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) and section 79 committee chairpersons.

“Now that ActionSA’s caucus is settled and our MMCs are pursuing programmes of service delivery in Johannesburg, it is time for me to step back and allow someone else the opportunity to gain local government experience.”

Mashaba assured the city’s residents of his commitment to service delivery.

“I assure the residents of Johannesburg that I remain a resident myself and am deeply invested in the ability of the multiparty coalition to deliver effectively to all communities. As the president of ActionSA I will apply myself in the multiparty coalition to ensure stable and effective government that places the needs of residents first.”