Fuel prices to rise from Wednesday Increased crude oil prices and a negative slate levy balance of R3.49bn have necessitated the price hikes

Motorists will be hit with major fuel price hikes on Wednesday, with petrol going up 53c/l and diesel up to 80c/l. Illuminating paraffin rises 101c/l.

The department of mineral resources and energy reported that the rand appreciated from R15.91 to R15.50 against the dollar during the period under review, leading to a lower contribution to a lower basic fuel price. However, increased crude oil prices and a negative slate levy balance of R3.49bn necessitated the price hikes...