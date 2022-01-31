NEWS
Fuel prices to rise from Wednesday
Increased crude oil prices and a negative slate levy balance of R3.49bn have necessitated the price hikes
31 January 2022 - 16:35
Motorists will be hit with major fuel price hikes on Wednesday, with petrol going up 53c/l and diesel up to 80c/l. Illuminating paraffin rises 101c/l.
The department of mineral resources and energy reported that the rand appreciated from R15.91 to R15.50 against the dollar during the period under review, leading to a lower contribution to a lower basic fuel price. However, increased crude oil prices and a negative slate levy balance of R3.49bn necessitated the price hikes...
