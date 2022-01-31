Deadline for winning bidders in emergency power procurement extended again
Initially scheduled for completion in August 2022, the RMIPPPPP has been delayed due to legal challenges and the thrice extended financial close deadline
31 January 2022 - 15:56
Additional generation capacity, which is expected from the government’s procurement of emergency power, has been delayed by nearly a year as the department of minerals and energy has extended the deadline for the financial close for the programme’s winning bidders.
This follows a judgment by the high court in Pretoria, which ruled against losing bidder DNG Energy’s bid to have the procurement programme halted. DNG claimed that one of the winning bidders, Turkish owned, Karpowership, had undue influence over the tender. ..
