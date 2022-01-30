National Speaker’s scathing rebuke of Gungubele smacks of irony Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula faced a stack of allegations of rule-breaking when she was in the executive B L Premium

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has received a scathing rebuke from Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the speaker of the National Assembly, for not being present in the house to receive his reprimand for contravening parliament’s code of ethical conduct regarding the registration of members’ interests.

The rebuke is rich in irony. Though the speaker is required to deliver it, Mapisa-Nqakula was herself at odds with the rules on a number of occasions during her time in the executive...