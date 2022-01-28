More South Africans are falling for banking scams

A new wave of fraud is targeting bank customers and the number of people falling victim to the scammers is increasing too, the ombud for banking services said in a consumer alert on Friday.

Banking fraud has become a very lucrative business for online scammers, ombud Reana Steyn said.

The banking fraud matters investigated by her office in 2021 alone — the amounts claimed as losses by the victims of the various types of banking scams — exceeded R295m.

“This is an extremely worrying trend, especially when considering that these funds are mostly lost by individuals and small businesses who, in the majority of cases, are not in a financial position to suffer any kind of financial setback. In addition to the negative effects of Covid-19 on finances, most of these victims will sadly never be able to recover from these financial losses,” said Steyn.

The ombud said in most of these cases, the amounts that were claimed were not recovered as they had already been withdrawn by the fraudsters.

She said the losses were largely due to the victims falling for typical and well-publicised scams.

According to the OBS’s 2021 records, the ombud received and investigated more than 2,880 banking fraud-related cases. This was a significant increase — 7.5% — in the fraud cases that were investigated in 2020.

Most of these matters were due to bank customers falling victim to internet banking fraud, credit card fraud, current account fraud and ATM card swap scams.

The basic modus operandi of these scams is not new. However, over the years, there is a constant change in the execution techniques that fraudsters have applied. “The success of these scams, and their evolution, is heavily guided by how the consumer will react in each situation,” she said.

How to protect yourself