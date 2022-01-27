National

But so far no extensive damage nor casualties

Western Cape burns through R10m to fight bush fires this summer alone

The provincial government has already provided support in 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires this season

27 January 2022 - 12:54 Bobby Jordan
The mountain fire between Kleinmond and Hermanus burnt more than 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos. Picture: TRAFFICSA/TWITTER.
The mountain fire between Kleinmond and Hermanus burnt more than 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos. Picture: TRAFFICSA/TWITTER.

The Western Cape has already spent more than R10m fighting wildfires during the current fire season, the province reported on Thursday.

Most of the expense relates to aerial support which costs up to R78,000 an hour for a large helicopter, said a statement from the office of Anton Bredell, MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning.  

“Up to the end of January, we have already provided support in 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires at a cost of R10.168m to the provincial disaster budget,” Bredell said.

“The province works closely with municipalities, who also contribute accordingly towards these operations.”

The Western Cape government says aerial firefighting is by far the biggest expense when fighting fires. REUTERS/FRED GREAVES.
The Western Cape government says aerial firefighting is by far the biggest expense when fighting fires. REUTERS/FRED GREAVES.

Bredell commended the province’s firefighting teams and said the majority of fires were extinguished within an hour of being reported.

“The past month again showed us the effectiveness of deploying aerial resources sooner than later. Though expensive, it often prevents small fires from growing into runaway wildfires which could ultimately result in serious damage to property and loss of life.

“Prioritising aerial support plays a large role in our success rate of extinguishing 90% of fires within the first hour, before they can potentially become runaway and uncontrollable blazes,” he said.

The Kleinmond fire earlier in January burnt 5,000ha, including 10ha of commercial fynbos. Fortunately there were no casualties or extensive damage to property, Bredell said.

KZN rallies together as province makes disaster appeal

Disaster management centre estimates it will cost R3.3bn to repair damage after heavy rain and hail hit parts of the province earlier in January
National
1 week ago

Finance of R300bn needed over 30 years for just transition, says climate report

The state has a significant role to play in creating an enabling environment, the Presidential Climate Commission says
National
6 days ago

Kentucky residents pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes

At least 100 people are feared killed after a string of powerful tornadoes obliterated buildings, homes and anything else in their way in the ...
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cuba gets drugs back but there’s no sign of SA ...
National
2.
SIU wins preservation order in AngloGold Ashanti ...
National
3.
CCMA upholds Johannesburg woman’s dismissal for ...
National
4.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health
5.
No need to wait for legislation to tackle medical ...
National

Related Articles

Climate change fuels risk of landslides in Mexico

World / Americas

Climate change to intensify violent conflict over basic resources, report finds

World

Storm Nicholas complicates Gulf Coast recovery efforts

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.