Western Cape burns through R10m to fight bush fires this summer alone

The Western Cape has already spent more than R10m fighting wildfires during the current fire season, the province reported on Thursday.

Most of the expense relates to aerial support which costs up to R78,000 an hour for a large helicopter, said a statement from the office of Anton Bredell, MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning.

“Up to the end of January, we have already provided support in 14 major wildfires and dozens of smaller fires at a cost of R10.168m to the provincial disaster budget,” Bredell said.

“The province works closely with municipalities, who also contribute accordingly towards these operations.”