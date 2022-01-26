Unregistered Covid-19 drugs returned to Cuba, say SANDF

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Wednesday confirmed that it has returned 500,000 vials of the Heberon interferon alpha-2B Covid-19 drug to Cuba.

This follows instructions and recommendations by a ministerial task team and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on the illegal procurement of the drug which cost the taxpayer millions of rand.

SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya told parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans that the defence force was instructed to either return the medicine or have it destroyed as it was due to expire.

“The SANDF has complied and sent the medicine back to Cuba. We are writing to Sahpra and the auditor-general as the interested parties that we felt we should be re-engaged after we complied,” said Maphwanya.

The task team was appointed in February 2021 to investigate a raft of allegations against the department of defence, particularly the SANDF, including the procurement of interferon.

In November, the Sunday Times reported that, according to a preliminary report by AG Tsakani Maluleke that was sent to the SANDF and the department of defence for comment, military officials effectively broke just about every law governing the importation and registration of medicines in SA.

The SANDF smuggled the illegal drug into the country from Cuba, going to extreme lengths to conceal the deal, doctoring customs documentation and using a payment code for training to mask that it was paying for the medication.

It was reported that Maluleke confirmed the department had been invoiced for R260m for the unregistered drug. Maluleke’s office found that R34.68m had already been paid.

MPs heard the initial complaint was laid by a Maj-Gen LC Ford in a classified internal memorandum which accused the SANDF of irregularly procuring the drug.

“Maj-Gen Ford questioned whether there was a need to procure interferon, the period in which this was decided, the period in which it was procured, the approval for its use, the processes followed during the procurement, the delivery and storage, the payment, and whether the procurement was conducted within the prescripts,” said committee chair Zolile Ngcakani.