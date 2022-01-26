CCMA upholds Johannesburg woman’s dismissal for refusing to take Covid-19 jab

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that the dismissal of a woman who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is justified.

Theresa Mulderij of Johannesburg worked as a business-related and training officer at Goldrush Group. She had been working for the company since 2018 and earned R13,000 a month at the time of her dismissal.

She lodged a dispute with the CCMA for unfair dismissal after she was fired for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Her case, at which Mulderij represented herself, was heard on January 10 and the verdict was delivered on January 20.

Goldrush told the CCMA it had implemented mandatory vaccination after consultations with employees and unions over three months.

An overview of the benefit of vaccinating had been provided to employees who attended the consultations. Mulderij, however, refused to get vaccinated.