WATCH: SA is failing in corruption fighting efforts, says Corruption Watch ​

25 January 2022 - 21:19
Picture: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
High levels of corruption are showing no signs of abating, according to Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh. At the same time SA has fallen in the Corruption Perceptions Index and ranks 70 out of 180 countries. Business Day TV spoke to Singh for more detail.

