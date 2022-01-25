NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA is failing in corruption fighting efforts, says Corruption Watch
25 January 2022 - 21:19
High levels of corruption are showing no signs of abating, according to Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh. At the same time SA has fallen in the Corruption Perceptions Index and ranks 70 out of 180 countries. Business Day TV spoke to Singh for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.