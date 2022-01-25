National SIU recovers R24m of Gauteng health’s R250m irregular PPE tenders B L Premium

The probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into companies linked to the Gauteng health department’s irregular procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) amounting to more than R200m has led to the recovery of R24m.

The amount was recovered from Ledla Structural Development and Royal Bhaca Projects, which were found to be complicit in Covid-19 tender rigging with the provincial health department. ..