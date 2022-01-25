SA slips one position on global corruption index
Country scores 44, placing it 70th on a list of 180 countries covered by Transparency International’s annual rankings
25 January 2022 - 14:52
SA slipped one place to 70th out of 180 countries ranked in Transparency International’s 2021 global guide to corruption, even as President Cyril Ramaphosa tackles the legacy of rampant graft under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
The Corruption Perception Index aggregates data from various sources that provide perceptions among business people and country experts on corruption in the public sector in 180 countries. Each country is assigned a score on a scale to 0 to 100, where 100 indicates no corruption and 0 extreme corruption...
