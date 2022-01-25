Ramaphosa authorises publication of report on corruption in Covid deals

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday authorised the publication of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) 18-month investigation into procurement by all government departments associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SIU has investigated 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers with a total value of R14.3bn. Investigations have been finalised with respect to 4,549 contracts, of which 2,803 were found to be irregular. This amounts to 62% of the finalised investigations,” acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Tuesday.

Investigations have found “45 matters constituting a combined value of R2.1bn [that] have been enrolled with the Special Tribunal on corruption, fraud and illicit money flows”, Seale said.

“The SIU has made 224 referrals for disciplinary action against officials in government departments or entities ... [and] 386 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as three referrals for executive action.”

There have been 330 referrals for administrative action, which includes blacklisting, he said.