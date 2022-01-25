National Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’ The SIU says the city council’s failure to follow a proper procurement process meant Downings Marquee Rentals ‘profited excessively’ B L Premium

More than R42m spent to rent marquees for a controversial camp for homeless people in Cape Town has been declared irregular expenditure by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March 2020, the City of Cape Town decided to relocate 1,600 people to eight marquees at Strandfontein sports field...