Cape Town’s Covid-19 camp for homeless ‘incurred R42m irregular spending’
The SIU says the city council’s failure to follow a proper procurement process meant Downings Marquee Rentals ‘profited excessively’
25 January 2022 - 12:11
More than R42m spent to rent marquees for a controversial camp for homeless people in Cape Town has been declared irregular expenditure by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Shortly after the Covid-19 lockdown was announced in March 2020, the City of Cape Town decided to relocate 1,600 people to eight marquees at Strandfontein sports field...
