More delays escalate cost of raising Clanwilliam Dam wall

Another delay in the expected completion date to raise the existing 43m wall of the Clanwilliam Dam on the Olifants River, in the Western Cape by 13m has seen the estimated cost of the project nearly double since it was first announced in 2013.

The raising of the dam wall had the potential to unlock R1.8bn of on-farm investment for the West Coast region by allowing for about 6,000 additional hectares of high-value crops to be irrigated, said Jannie Strydom, CEO of Agri Western Cape. This would also create an estimated 9,000 new direct and indirect jobs, including 3,800 permanent jobs in agriculture.

The project will, when completed, increase the capacity of the dam from 122.5-million m3 to about 169-million m3.

Kobus Steenkamp, CEO of the Lower Olifants River Water Users Association, says water from the dam supplies the communities of Clanwilliam, Trawal, Vredendal, Klawer, Lutzville, Koekenaap, Ebenhaeser, Papendorp, Strandfontein and Doringbaai.

In a written response to a question from Andricus van der Westhuizen, the DA’s Western Cape committee spokesperson on agriculture and environmental affairs, the MEC for agriculture in the Western Cape Dr Ivan Meyer, said that due to delays in procurement processes, the expected completion date for the project had been pushed back further from 2023 to April 2025.

The project was initially meant to have been completed in May 2018 at a cost of R2.2bn. After initially delaying the expected completion date to 2023, the department of water & sanitation (DWS) revised the estimated cost of the project to R3.5bn. “However, after more than three years of limbo, we expect the total costs to exceed R4bn,” said Van der Westhuizen. More delays, which were expected owing to mounting procurement challenges, would result in a further increased estimate in cost, he said.

Van der Westhuizen pointed out that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) had already completed a new section of the N7 to run past the dam to allow for the increased dam wall height. “This shows just how much time and resources have already gone into this endeavour.”

Meyer said in his response that construction of the dam wall was now on hold while only 12% of the project had been completed to date. “[DWS] is now in the process of considering a new implementation model that involves the appointment of the Development Bank of Southern Africa as an implementing agent to carry out the implementation of the project,” he said.

In a statement released late last year after an oversight visit by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu, the DWS said that the raising of the Clanwilliam Dam wall was the second-biggest infrastructure project being undertaken in the Western Cape.

According to the statement, Mchunu assured stakeholders at the time that the DWS was committed to resolving challenges related to the project’s implementation. “Some things that happened, we do not like. We should have completed the work already,” Mchunu was quoted as saying.

The multiple delays with the project were symptomatic of “a national government in perpetual crisis,” Van der Westhuizen said in a statement.

“The procurement challenges in the Clanwilliam Dam project are a mere microcosm of the general supply chain management issues created by an ANC-led administration. I therefore implore the President to prioritise improving government processes ahead of his State of the Nation Address next month,” he said.

At the time of publication, the DWS had not responded to Business Day’s request for comment.