National Scrap metal industry players launch court bid to halt 'double tax' The industry association is opposed to the price preference system being retained now that there is an export tax

An association which represents businesses involved in the collection and processing of scrap metal has launched a court application to challenge the government’s decision to continue with regulations forcing industry players to sell at a discount locally while an export tax has been introduced.

The Metal Recyclers Association of SA, whose members collect and process an estimated 80% of all scrap metal in the country, argues that the parallel requirements of the new export duties — which have been implemented and the unexpected continuation of the price preference system — results in a double barrier to the ordinary export of scrap metals...