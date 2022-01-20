National

Major dams full after good rains

The Vaal Dam is about 110% full, compared with 71% a year ago, the water department says

20 January 2022 - 15:34 Staff Writer
The level of the Integrated Vaal River System has risen to 100.5%. In view is the Vaal dam at Deneysville. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The level of the Integrated Vaal River System has risen to 100.5%. In view is the Vaal dam at Deneysville. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

South Africans can take heart that the recent rains have filled up major dams, the silver lining to gloom over the overcast weather inland and flooding along river banks on the Vaal.

The level of the Vaal Dam has risen 3.3% this week, placing it at 110.5% on Wednesday morning, said the national water department. At this time in 2021 it was at 71.4%.

The Grootdraai Dam recorded an increase from 101.8% last week to 102.3% this week, while the Bloemhof Dam is at 109%. 

The Sterkfontein Dam is at 101.9% capacity. It is one of the 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) and is used to replenish the system in times of need.

The Mohale Dam in Lesotho made a slight improvement to 66% this week from 63.6% last week. In the comparative week in 2021, the dam was at just 26.8% and capacity had been declining for months.

The second highest dam in the IVRS, also in Lesotho, the Katse Dam, is at 100.5%. During the same period in 2021, the level was 54.8%.

The IVRS itself has seen an increase this week, rising to 100.5% — a strong improvement from this time in 2021 when it was at 76.4%.

TimesLIVE

LETTER: Beware flash-flood dangers

Strong currents and dangerous debris pose threat, especially to children
Opinion
1 month ago

Mayor and municipal manager subpoenaed for ‘poor service delivery’

The mayor and municipal manager of Nyandeni municipality in the Eastern Cape have been subpoenaed to appear before the SA Human Rights Commission to ...
National
1 day ago

Concern about 190 storm-hit KZN schools as academic year starts

Mobile classrooms will be provided to ensure teaching continues, says basic education department
National
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa says Covid-19 council is ...
National / Health
2.
Clover appeals to court after workers strip ...
National
3.
Amazon project will be built on ‘ground zero’, ...
National
4.
Importers and exporters reel amid delays at Cape ...
National
5.
Both ANC and NP used cadre deployment but the ...
National

Related Articles

Five of six Durban beaches reopen after sewage pollution last week

National

Conservation group starts clearing huge amount of waste from Umhlanga River

National

E. coli levels at closed Durban beaches on decrease, says metro

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.